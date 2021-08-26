Snappers Offense Held Silent In 8-0 Loss To Kernels

August 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release







On Thirsty Thursday, fans enjoyed two-for-one Busch Lights, lots of Snapper strikeouts, and a wonderful, family-fun time.

Before the game, the Snappers honored Drew Holloway. He has spent seven years with the Snappers as the batboy from 2013-2018. In 2021, he was promoted to Visiting Clubhouse Manager. Jokingly, he is currently the longest-tenured Snapper. Thursday was Holloway's last game with the Snappers as he heads back to Grand Canyon University. On behalf of the entire Snappers organization, the 2021 season would not have happened without Holloway. Thank you for the many, many hours of hard work, dedication, and unmatched work ethic. You will always be a Snapper. Thank you, for everything, Drew Holloway.

Holloway was honored with a signed batboy jersey and a ceremonial first pitch.

Thursday also marked a first in the entertainment department at ABC Supply Stadium. The Turtle Egg Race made its first appearance since moving downtown. Kids balanced large (totally real) turtle eggs on a spoon and raced down the first baseline. Outpacing the entire group was a six-year-old girl.

There is only ONE Thirsty Thursday remaining this season at ABC Supply Stadium. It comes on September 9, when the Snappers play host to the South Bend Cubs. Tickets can be purchased at SnappersBaseball.com.

The Beloit Snappers fell 8-0 to the Cedar Rapids Kernels to fall behind two games to one in the series. A pair of early homers from Cedar Rapids gave them a 5-0 lead; they added three more down the stretch to cap off the win. Victor Victor Mesa extended his hit streak to 11 games, tied for his longest of the year, with a two-hit effort. Troy Johnston and Dustin Skelton each had a double for the Snappers.

