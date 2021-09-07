Snappers Earn 50th Win Of Season With 11-5 Victory Over Cubs

September 7, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release







Tuesday's contest with the South Bend Cubs marked the beginning to the end of the 2021 season - we are now officially in the final homestand of the season. As penultimate means second to last - The Snappers have five more nights of family fun and entertainment for the ULTIMATE final series of the season.

The leaves on the trees along the banks of the Rock River are just starting to change. There couldn't be a better week to watch a baseball game. Before Tuesday's game - the Snappers' social media unveiled the newest character on the squad. The official name of our new MC, as voted on by the fans on Facebook and Twitter, is...drumroll please....B-Town Brett! How did Brett embrace his new persona? By rocking and rolling to "Roll out the Barrel' with Snappy on the dugout.

If you couldn't make it to Tuesday's contest - you better be at ABC Supply Stadium for the next five!

Wednesday, the first 1000 fans through the gates will receive a free commemorative Farewell Season Snappers cap.

Thursday fans can enjoy 2-for-1 Busch Lights, responsibly, of course, all game long.

Saturday is the final fireworks night of the season!

Then, we're closing out the season in style on Sunday with Family Fun Day. Kids can run the bases after the game, families can have a catch in the outfield, and 2-for-1 seltzers (Vizzy, Truly, and White Claw) all afternoon!

In a 5-5 game, the Beloit Snappers rattled off eight unanswered runs, including Troy Johnston's first professional grand slam, to win 11-5 over the South Bend Cubs. Thomas Jones hit a three-run home run, his eighth homer of the year. Dustin Skelton reached three times on a two-hit night. Victor Victor Mesa went 1-for-4 with an RBI walk, giving him a hit in 18 of his last 19 games.

The Snappers are at ABC Supply Stadium on Wednesday against the South Bend Cubs for the final home stand of the season. For more information on tickets or group outings, call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.