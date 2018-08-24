Snappers Drop Both Games Friday against Chiefs

Beloit, WI - The Beloit Snappers (64-65) missed an opportunity to gain hefty ground in the Midwest League Western division playoff race, losing two games 10-0 and 3-1 to the Peoria Chiefs (74-56) Friday night at Dozer Park.

Game one on the day was a resumption of game four of the Snappers and Chiefs four-game series back on July 1st that began at Pohlman Field. That day, the Chiefs jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on Snappers starter Jean Ruiz. Nick Plummer led off the game with a solo homer, a couple batters later Yariel Gonzalez launched a two-run homer and Elehuris Montero knocked in a run on an infield single.

In the second inning with a couple runners on, Gonzalez doubled home Irving Lopez to make it 5-0. The weather that day got progressively worse to start and after the top of the second and the game was suspended due to rain and resumed Friday. Montero and Gonzalez did not play Friday for Peoria because Montero was promoted on August 7th and Gonzalez is on the disabled list. Skyler Weber, who caught for Beloit on July 1st, did not play since he is on the disabled list.

It didn't get easier for Beloit 55 days later in the resumption. In the last seven innings, the Chiefs would tack on five more runs. They had another four-run inning in the fourth and a run in the sixth.

Nolan Gorman, the St. Louis Cardinals first-round pick in the 2018 draft back in June, did not play when this game began on July 1st, delivered Friday going 3-for-4 with two home runs, two runs scored and four RBI.

Starting for the Snappers Friday in the resumption was left-hander Jhenderson Hurtado. Hurtado struggled throughout in his third game as a Snapper, going 3.2 innings and giving up five runs (all earned), four walks and four strikeouts.

Relievers Brandon Withers and Slater Lee pitched 2.1 scoreless innings following. Snappers position player Jack Meggs, with the Snappers trailing big, pitched a scoreless eighth inning and even struck out a Chief.

Dominating was right-hander Johan Oviedo for Peoria, pitching 7.1 scoreless innings to begin the resumption and holding the Snappers to just four hits in his innings. The Snappers went down 1-2-3 in the ninth to finish off the Chiefs 10-0 strikeout. In the end, the Snappers lost three of four in the four-game series that was started back in early June.

The second game saw the Snappers get off to a much better start. Hunter Hargrove, second on the team in doubles, hit his 25th two-bagger of the season in the top of the first to score Mickey McDonald and make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the second, Peoria would strike back on a Dennis Ortega solo homer to left-center, his fifth homer of the season to make it 1-1.

Both teams would be held scoreless until the sixth inning. Snappers starter Mitchell Jordan, coming into the day third in the league in WHIP and opponent batting average, pitched all six innings for the Snappers, giving up five hits, three runs and seven strikeouts.

The Chiefs got to Jordan in the bottom of the sixth, however. Wood Myers and Gorman led off with singles and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch.

One batter later, Luken Baker would break it open with a two-RBI single to score both runners on and make it 3-1. Snappers catcher Jordan Devencenzi would double in the ninth, but Mickey McDonald would strikeout to end the game.

Chiefs starter Alvaro Seijas pitched a solid four innings to start, giving up just the one run which was unearned. Getting the win for Peoria was Robbie Gordon, who pitched the final three innings and held the Snappers to just two hits.

With both losses, it's the first time the Snappers overall record is below .500 since July 13th when the loss to the South Bend Cubs 6-1 to put them at 45-46 overall. It was the Snappers 15th occasion this season losing the opening game of a series and their second series in a row doing so.

Saturday will be the scheduled game two of the four game series between the Snappers and Chiefs, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Starting for Beloit will be the left-hander Jared Poché (7-6, 4.45). He will be opposed by Chiefs right-hander Paul Balestrieri (7-5, 5.04)

