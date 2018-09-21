Snappers and Athletics Extend PDC Through 2020

September 21, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





BELOIT, WI - The Oakland Athletics announced today that they will be continuing their Player Development Contract in the Midwest League, and with the Beloit Snappers.

"We're very happy to extend our working agreement with Single-A Beloit," said Athletics GM David Forst. "It has been a pleasure working with Dennis and his staff for the past six years and we're glad that the next generation of A's will continue to pass through Beloit on their way to Oakland."

That wave of talent has made its way from Beloit since 2013 when the Snappers and Athletics began their now six year partnership and have seen former Snappers such as: Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Daniel Gossett, Boog Powell and many others make their way to Oakland.

"We are very pleased to continue this relationship with the Athletics," said Snappers President Dennis Conerton. "They are great to work with, and we look forward to hopefully many more playoff runs with them."

The two year agreement extends the PDC for the Snappers with the Athletics through the 2020 season.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 21, 2018

Snappers and Athletics Extend PDC Through 2020 - Beloit Snappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.