Smokies to Host Dog-Friendly Beerfest Presented by Quaker Steak & Lube on August 15

April 15, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced the team will be hosting the third annual Tennessee Smokies BeerFest presented by Quaker Steak & Lube on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The event will take place from 4:00PM-8:00PM and will feature over 30 breweries and over 100 beers.

BeerFest will take place on the concourse of Smokies Stadium with much of the event taking place in a covered area. Tickets to BeerFest will include admission, tasting glass, unlimited beer pours, and an undated Smokies Baseball ticket voucher good for one of the remaining home games in the 2020 season.

Early bird tickets will go on sale starting April 23 and are only $30 when purchased before June. Prices will rise over time starting June 1 until day-of. VIP tickets will be available for purchase for $69 and will include all aspects of a general ticket plus early entry at 3:00pm and exclusive access to a picnic-style buffet. The VIP picnic buffet will begin at 4:30PM and last two full hours. VIP tickets must be purchased before August 8, 2020.

Again this year, BeerFest will be dog-friendly with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting Young-Williams Animal Center. "The Tennessee Smokies have been a tremendous community partner," said Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. "We have worked with them for multiple seasons and feel the collaboration on exciting events, like the Tennessee Smokies BeerFest 2019, has resulted in heightened awareness, engagement and supporters for both organizations. We are confident this event will be bigger and better and look forward to raising much-needed funds to support our life-saving initiatives and the nearly 10,000 animals a year we care for."

Amanda Barnes, Sales and Marketing Manager at Quaker Steak and Lube in Sevierville said, "Quaker Steak and Lube is thrilled to continue our partnership with the Tennessee Smokies for the annual BeerFest event. Everyone knows that beer and wings go hand-in-hand and we look forward to serving up some of our famous wings at the Smokies Stadium! This is definitely an event we don't want to miss and you shouldn't either!"

The event will also feature music, "ballpark street food", and guest chosen "best brew" awards.

There are several ways to safely enjoy the event. There will be a free shuttle service to and from Knoxville with a pick-up location yet to be determined. Designated driver tickets can be purchased for just $10. They include admission to the event and a ticket voucher good for one (1) fountain soda, (1) one hot dog, and one (1) bag of chips. Lastly, the Hampton Inn & Suites (105 Stadium Dr, Kodak, TN 37764) located walking distance from Smokies Stadium is offering a special discount to guests that say they are attending the beer festival. Call 865-465-0590 to book a discounted room.

View more information on the Tennessee Smokies BeerFest by visiting www.smokiesbaseball.com/BeerFest.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.