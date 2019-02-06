Smokies to Host Annual Job Fair at Smokies

SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will be hosting their annual Job Fair at Smokies Stadium on Saturday, February 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The job fair will feature job positions from all departments with part-time and seasonal positions available within Smokies Stadium. Among the jobs that will be displayed are: cashiers, cooks, servers, stand runners, warehouse runners, picnic attendants, ushers, first aid, group area attendants, box office workers, ticket takers, porters, bat boys, cleaning crew, kids zone, camera crew, performance center attendant, press box staff, retail sales associates, rally crew promotional team, and grounds crew.

Various positions are also available within the Smoky Mountain Brewery Bullpen. The Smoky Mountain Brewery Bullpen is in search of servers and cooks.

Most Smokies Stadium positions require a person to stand and walk for extended periods of time, as well as run, sit, navigate stairs, kneel or crouch. Prospective employees may also be asked to occasionally lift and/or move up to approximately 25 pounds and be exposed to various weather conditions and noise levels.

Potential employees will be asked to fill out their top three job choices on their interview questionnaire, which will be provided at the job fair. All persons seeking employment may not be able to work in their area of choice, as jobs will be offered by strength of application and/or resume.

The Smokies will commence their 2019 home campaign against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The full schedule for next season and season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

