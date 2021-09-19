Smokies Shutout on Final Day of Season

BILOXI, MS - The Tennessee Smokies (46-63) lost to the Biloxi Shuckers (45-69), 5-0, Sunday afternoon at MGM Park. Luis Vazquez finished the final game of the season 3-for-4 while Carlos Sepulveda and Grayson Byrd both reached twice.

Biloxi sent eight to the plate and scored three times off Joe Nahas (L, 0-4) in the third. David Hamilton singled, stole second, and scored the first run on Hayden Cantrelle's RBI single. Cantrelle came around to score on Mitch Longo's RBI triple. With two outs, Longo scored on Chad Spanberger's RBI single.

Cantrelle's RBI triple off Nahas in the fourth inning extended the Shuckers lead to 4-0. Nahas allowed four runs on six hits and three walks in four innings, he also struck out three.

After a scoreless fifth inning, Alex Katz allowed a run in the sixth when he walked Thomas Dillard with the bases loaded. Katz allowed one run on four hits and three walks over two innings. Katz also had one strikeout.

Graham Lawson struck out three and worked around a pair of singles and a walk in a scoreless seventh inning. Dauris Valdez pitched a perfect eighth for the Smokies.

Vazquez finished the game with three singles, Sepulveda singled and walked, Byrd singled and was hit by a pitch. Bradlee Beesley and Caleb Knight had the other two Smokies hits, Beesley tripled and Knight singled.

