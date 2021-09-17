Smokies, Shuckers Postponed Friday

BILOXI, MS - Friday night's game between the Tennessee Smokies and Biloxi Shuckers from MGM Park has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday.

Saturday's doubleheader between the Smokies and Shuckers at MGM Park will begin at 6:05 PM ET. Game two will start about 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

