Smokies Offer Free Lunch to First Responders & Health Care Workers

April 20, 2020





SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced all first responders are able to pick up a free lunch on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 11:30am-1:00pm. Curbside pickup is available in front of the restaurant located on the left-hand side of Smokies Stadium.

First responders including medical staff, police officers, fire fighters, and military personnel do not have to leave the comfort of their own vehicles to pick up their food. Upon arrival, a Smokies Staff Member will take their order and deliver the food back to their car.

"During this unprecedented time, the Smokies keep looking for ways to support our local first responders," said Boyd Sports Director of Food & Beverage Chris Franklin. "Being able to provide them a free meal is just one way we are able to support them for all they do in our community."

In partnership with BUSH'S Beans, the Tennessee Smokies menu options include either a cheeseburger, tenderloin sandwich, or hot dog with a bag of Uncle Rays chips, Bush's Baked Beans, and a bottle of water.

