Smokies Invitational Presented by Farris Motor Company Will be Friday, March 13, 2020

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies are hosting their annual Smokies Invitational presented by Farris Motor Company on March 13, 2020, held at Three Ridges Golf Course (6101 Wise Springs Road, Knoxville, TN 37918). The tournament is filling up fast. Registration is open until March 9th.

The day's events begin at 11:30 a.m. with lunch, followed by a 1:00 p.m. tee time. Smokies Invitational will feature a round of golf, 50/50 raffle, men's and women's longest drive competitions, men's and women's straightest drive, hole-in-one contests, and closest to the pin contest.

Farris Motor Company has generously donated some great prizes for this year's hole-in-one contests. If a golfer gets a hole-in-one on any of the par 3 holes (measuring at least 130 yards,) they have a chance to win a set of Callaway Irons 3-PW, a LED flat-screen television, or a round trip domestic airfare for two. Hole 16, measuring 180 yards, will have the grand prize in the hole-in-one contest. If a golfer can sink a hole-in-one, they have the chance to win a 2020 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk valued at $29,466.

There are three (3) different options for Smokies Invitational registration all including, lunch, green/cart fees, and a donation to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. Two of the options come in teams of four (4) ranging from $750 each - $500 each. The third option is individual players who will later be placed onto a team of four (4) costing $150 each. Farris Motor Company is also giving all participating golfers two free clubs. Golfers are responsible for shipping and handling fees. To register or find more information on the Smokies Invitational please visit www.smokiesbaseball.com/invitational2020 or direct any questions to events@smokiesbaseball.com.

