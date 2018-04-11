Smokies Fall to Generals in Home Opener

SEVIERVILLE - Despite recording a season-high ten hits in Wednesday's home opener against the Jackson Generals, the Smokies lost 6-4 in game one of the series. Jason Vosler got things started at the plate for the Smokies when he hit a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the fourth. The long ball came against Alex Young, Jackson's starting pitcher, and it was Vosler's second home run of the season.

After four scoreless innings from Tennessee starter Trevor Clifton, the Generals scored five runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-1 lead. Clifton pitched 4.2 innings and threw three strikeouts. The Smokies battled back in the bottom half of the inning. Zack Short hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot to left field that cut the Generals lead to 5-2. Short picked up three hits in the game and is batting .316 on the year. After a Charcer Burks double to right field, Vosler hit an RBI single to pull the Smokies within two.

Zach Hedges relieved Clifton in the fifth and pitched 1.1 scoreless innings before handing the ball to Daury Torrez, who threw 2.0 scoreless innings of his own to keep the Smokies in the game. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Carlos Penalver hit his first home run of the season on a fly ball to left field that made it a 5-4 game. The Generals scored one run in the top of the ninth inning on a solo home run off Smokies pitcher Scott Effross to put them up 6-4.

Tennessee was unable to drive in baserunners in the eighth inning and went down in order in the ninth inning to close the game. The Smokies will play Jackson again on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Right handed pitcher Duncan Robinson (0-0, 4.50 ERA) will start on the mound for the Smokies and go up against Jackson's Taylor Widener (0-0, 18.00 ERA).

