Smokies Blank Lookouts 8-0 on Opening Day

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies (1-0) powered past the Chattanooga Lookouts (0-1) with an 8-0 win at Smokies Stadium on Friday. After scoring in each of the first three innings, the Smokies added three insurance runs in the eighth and cruised to their first win of 2022.

The Smokies' staff mowed down the Lookouts with 14 combined strikeouts. For the second-consecutive year, Cam Sanders once again delivered a strong Opening Night start. The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings, highlighted by eight strikeouts.

Reliever Bryan Hudson (1-0) earned the win with four strikeouts in two perfect innings. Javier Assad then fired two scoreless frames in his 2022 debut. Brandon Hughes closed the door in the ninth and retired Chattanooga in order.

Tennessee broke open the scoring in the first with an RBI single from Bryce Ball in his Double-A debut. Two batters later, Bryce Windham drove in a run and pushed the cushion to 2-0. After a Christopher Morel RBI in the third, the Smokies added two more runs in the fourth on a Lookouts error.

With a comfortable 5-0 lead intact, the Smokies tacked on three runs in the eighth and blew the game open. Yonathan Perlaza drove home a pair on an RBI single before a Delvin Zinn sac fly made it an 8-0 lead.

