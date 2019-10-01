Smokies Announce Taste of the Smokies Cook-Off

SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the date has changed for the Taste of the Smokies Cook-Off presented by BUSH'S BEST® Beans to October 25, 2019 from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm, which was originally scheduled for October 11, 2019. The event will be hosted at Smokies stadium, and the inaugural event will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

Elaine Streno Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee stated, "We are honored that the Tennessee Smokies chose Second Harvest to be the beneficiary of Taste of the Smokies. We hope to feed more folks in Sevier County because of this great event!"

Categories available for entry by restaurant and individual include chili, BBQ, dessert, and most creative booth. There will be several different types of awards for each category that will be announced at the conclusion of the event. In addition to being a Presenting Sponsor, BUSH'S BEST® will donate beans for the chili category recipes.

To sign up as a contestant, and take advantage of this amazing offer from BUSH'S BEST® Beans, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-the-smokies-cook-off-tickets-63120919369. Recipe bean requirements, type and quantity, must be submitted to the Tennessee Smokies by October 14, 2019 and will be available for pick-up on October 21, 2019. To participate in the cook-off, the fee is just $25 for one dish, and $10 for each additional dish. Participants will receive 10x10 ft. space, 6 ft. table & 2 folding chairs, 4 oz. chili sample cups, plates for samples, napkins & utensils, food service gloves, one (1) electrical outlet, and trash cans/bags.

General admission "tasting" tickets include unlimited samples at the event and are available for $10.

For more information on the Taste of the Smokies Cook-Off at Smokies Stadium, visit https://www.milb.com/tennessee/events/cookoff.

