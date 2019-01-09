Slugging Shortstop Rosa Returns to Railroaders

January 9, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





CLEBURNE, Texas - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Wednesday the signing of infielder Angel Rosa to a contract for the 2019 season.

Rosa was selected as Cleburne's team MVP following a 2018 season in which he emerged as one of the most potent bats among American Association infielders. The 26-year old started the year slowly with the Kansas City T-Bones, hitting .229 over 28 games with two home runs. The Railroaders acquired Rosa on June 26 in exchange for a player to be named later, and the move paid immediate dividends. Over the course of 52 games in Cleburne, Rosa pounded 12 doubles, two triples, and 14 home runs, notching 28 extra-base hits in only 211 at-bats. The native of Puerto Rico raised his batting average more than 20 points to .251, and added eight stolen bases in 11 attempts.

For the season, Rosa was one of just four players in the American Association to record at least 16 home runs and 14 steals, joining Angel Reyes, Burt Reynolds, and league MVP Jose Sermo.

"Angel is going to be one of the centerpieces of our ball club this season," manager Brent Clevlen said. "He has a combination of power and speed that you just don't see from shortstops very often in the American Association, not to mention he brings experience and a great clubhouse presence as well."

Prior to the 2018 campaign, Rosa's professional experience came almost exclusively in the Los Angeles Angels organization, where he spent five seasons. He debuted as a 20-year old at Rookie-level Orem in 2013, then steadily climbed the ladder until reaching Triple-A Salt Lake for the first time in 2015. His best season came in 2014, when he posted career highs across the board via a .268 average, 30 doubles, seven home runs and 64 RBI. Rosa played 47 more games with Salt Lake in 2016, then began the 2017 season at Double-A Mobile before being released by the Angels organization. He finished out the year with the Bridgeport Bluefish of the Atlantic League before latching on with Kansas City to begin 2018.

In addition to the Rosa signing, outfielder Zach Nehrir has agreed to terms and is now under contract for the 2019 season. Nehrir was acquired from the Lincoln Saltdogs as part of a three-team trade on December 5.

The 3rd season of Railroaders baseball and the club's pursuit of its first division title kicks off with a four-game home series against the Sioux Falls Canaries, beginning on Thursday, May 16. For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.