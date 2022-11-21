Slugger the Sea Dog Wins Two Mascot Hall of Fame Awards

Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs mascot, Slugger, is the recipient of two awards from the Mascot Hall of Fame. Slugger won awards at the Minor League level for "Greatest Community Impact" and "Best In-Game Skit or Routine". The Mascot Hall of Fame made the announcement Sunday night.

This year the Mascot Hall of Fame introduced the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards in an effort to recognize the awesome mascot programs out there and help them get the recognition they deserve. The Mascot Hall of Fame Awards program allowed for all mascots across the land to be nominated in one of several categories where they competed against mascot programs at the same level... Major, Minor, College, High School, Independent, and Corporate. Winners in each category were determined through a month-long online public vote. Each winner is presented with a "Golden Reggy", Reggy being the mascot of the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Through his spokesperson, Slugger said, "I would like to thank all the fans who voted for me. It is truly an honor to be recognized for these awards and to represent the Sea Dogs at a national level. I have been blessed with the best fans (friends) in Minor League Sports and will continue to work hard to bring smiles and joy to fans everywhere! Thank you!"

The award for "Greatest Community Impact" is awarded to a program within the organization's community that is spearheaded by the team or school's mascot which directly benefits the community. The program can be any type of effort which helps with specific needs within the community; Educational, fighting hunger, public safety, etc. Slugger won serving as the face of the Sea Dogs' Strike Out Cancer in Kids program which has raised more than five million dollars for the Maine Children's Cancer Program since its inception in 1995. Slugger was voted as the winner in this category competing against ten other nominees.

The "Best In-Game Skit or Routine" honors a mascot that performs during a sporting event for the team or school. It could be a single routine/skit or a series of the same routine/skit that is performed all season long. Slugger's "Go Go Slugger Ranger" skit was selected as the winner of the Golden Reggy award. In this skit, T-Rex is destroying the city!!! A hero is needed... Slugger answered the call! Slugger is well known for his in-game skits, including dancing, flips, stunts, and copious amounts of humor. Slugger was one of nine nominees in this category.

The Mascot Hall of Fame is in Whiting, Indiana, located less than 30 minutes from Chicago. In addition to honoring mascots, the Hall of Fame is a state-of-the-art interactive children's museum created to entertain, educate, and enthuse children, families, and sports fans of all ages.

The Sea Dogs open their 30th season on Thursday, April 6th at 6:00 PM against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets). Tickets are now on sale for all 2023 home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

