Slugger on the Ballot for the Mascot Hall of Fame

Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs mascot, Slugger the Sea Dog, has been nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame. Fans can help Slugger get inducted by voting for him in the first round of voting, which will take place from Sunday, October 3rd through Saturday, October 9th at www.mascothalloffame.com/thevote. Fans can also find a link to the voting at www.seadogs.com.

Slugger is one of 24 mascots selected by the Mascot Hall of Fame Executive Committee for consideration for induction into the National Mascot Hall of Fame. The Mascot Hall of Fame honors and recognizes the best in the business of professional, semi-pro, and collegiate mascots in North America with at least a 10-year career of entertaining fans and communities. Slugger is one of two Minor League Baseball mascots nominated joining Homer from the Charlotte Knights. Currently, there are no Minor League Baseball mascots in the Hall of Fame. Among the nominees is Slugger's good friend Wally the Green Monster from the Boston Red Sox.

Fans will have a say in which mascots are inducted into the National Mascot Hall of Fame. Fans can vote for up to eight mascots in the first round of voting, which runs from Sunday, October 3rd through Saturday, October 9th. Fans can vote at www.mascothalloffame.com/thevote or www.seadogs.com. The public may vote once per day with the same email. The top ten mascots will move on to the final round. The final round of voting will take place from October 17th through the 23rd. Fans can vote for up to four mascots in the final round. Mascots receiving 60% of the vote will be inducted. The 2022 Induction Ceremony is set for June 11th.

Among the qualities the Mascot Hall of Fame looks for in nominees are the mascot's record of contributions to the team, impact on their community, performances that are considered memorable or groundbreaking, and the design of the mascot.

Slugger has served as the Sea Dogs' Director of Crowd Entertainment since the teams' inception in 1994. In addition to entertaining over 10 million fans at Hadlock Field, he makes over 200 community appearances each year. He has gained national attention for his on-field antics and is one of the most followed MiLB mascots on social media. He adds a special element to every Portland Sea Dogs game with skits that include dancing, flips, stunts, interactions with the umpires and fans, and general tomfoolery. Slugger is the face of the Strike Out Cancer in Kids program which has raised over five million dollars for the Maine Children's Cancer Program. He also leads Slugger's Reading Challenge, the Slugger Open, and the Mini Slugger Open. In 2014 he walked from Fenway Park to Hadlock Field to raise awareness and money for Tourette Syndrome.

Slugger previously received a nomination for the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2019. Additionally, Slugger's accolades include the Let's Get Two podcast 2019 "Mascot of the Year", honorable mention for "Mascot of the Year" by Gameops.com in 2018 and 2019, and he was nominated for a Minor League Baseball Golden Bobblehead in 2018 and a MiLBY award in 2019 for "Best In-Game Fun".

The Mascot Hall of Fame is located in Whiting, Indiana, located less than 30 minutes from Chicago. In addition to honoring mascots, the Hall of Fame is a state-of-the-art interactive children's museum that was created to entertain, educate, and enthuse children, families, and sports fans of all ages.

