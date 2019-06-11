Slammers Walk off in 9th to Beat Crushers 3-2

The Crushers would strike first after Steven Kraft reached base via an error, stole 2nd, then moved to 3rd on a wild pitch. Kraft would then score after Zach Racusin hit a double down into right field corner, giving the Crushers a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st. The run would not be charged to Keegan Long.

The Slammers would promptly answer the Crushers with a run of their own in the bottom half of the 1st inning. London Lindley roped a leadoff triple to right field, he then scored on an RBI ground out from Riley Krane.

The Slammers would add another run in the bottom of the 4th inning. Jared Morello reached base via a 1-out walk, stole 2nd, and moved to 3rd on a wild pitch. He then scored after the Crushers 3rd basemen bobbled a ground-ball hit by London Lindley.

In the top of the 7th, after being held scoreless the previous 5 innings, the Crushers scored thanks to an RBI triple from Bodie Bryan. The triple would be the end of Keegan Long's night- Mario Samuel came on in relief and managed to keep the game tied at 2.

London Lindley lead off the bottom of the 9th with a leadoff infield single, he then moved to 3rd after Riley Krane followed him with a single of his own. Ridge Hoopii-Haslam dropped in a bloop single over the drawn in infield to win the game in the 9th.

Both teams were recipients of great outings from their starting pitchers- each of which get a no decision. For the Crushers, Alex Romero struck out 7, allowed 2 runs on 5 hits, with only 1 of the runs being earned. Keegan Long struck out 5, allowed 2 runs on 4 hits, with only 1 of the runs being earned.

With the win, the Slammers move to 11-17, while the Crushers fall below .500 with a record of 13-14. The winning pitcher in tonight's game is Ryan Koziol, the loss goes to Kent Hasler. Game 2 of the series will be Wednesday, June 12 at 7:05 p.m.

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Ridge Hoopii-Haslam (2-5 1 RBI)

