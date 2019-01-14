Slammers to Receive Award at Pitch & Hit Club Banquet

Joliet, IL - The Joliet Slammers presented by ATI Physical Therapy are excited to announce that the team will receive the Professional Organization of the Year award at the 73rd annual Pitch & Hit Club of Chicago banquet on January 27. The team will be honored for winning the Frontier League Championship during the 2018 season.

The banquet is open to the public and will include other local award winners such as retired Joliet Herald News sports editor Dick Goss, Mark Bajenski of the Steven M. Bajenski Memorial Tournament, and Steven Korbel of the Lincoln Way Prospects. Also receiving awards are Ken "Hawk" Harrelson of the Chicago White Sox, Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers, Dan Plesac from MLB Network, and Dan Palka of the Chicago White Sox.

The banquet will be held on January 27 at the Tinley Park Convention Center at 5pm and the public is encouraged to attend. Tickets can be purchased at www.pitchandhitclub.org Prior to the banquet, select award winners will be available for autographs.

