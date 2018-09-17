Slammers to Host Watch Party for Game 5 of the FLCS

September 17, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





Joliet, IL - The Joliet Slammers presented by ATI Physical Therapy, will host a watch party on Tuesday, September 18th with gates opening at 5:30 pm. Game 5 of the Frontier League Championship Series has been rescheduled for tomorrow in Washington, PA starting at 6:05 pm CST due to bad weather.

ADMISSION WILL BE FREE while we stream the Washington Wild Things broadcast live on our video board! There will be no seating on the field do to an already scheduled softball league game, but limited concessions will be available!

For any questions contact the box office at 815-722-2287.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.