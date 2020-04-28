Slammers Fans to Decide All Decade Team

Joliet, IL - The Joliet Slammers have kicked off their first ever all decade team ballot! In honor of our 10th anniversary we are asking our fans to help us put together the all decade dream team. Voting kicked off April 18th with candidates for catcher and will continue weekly with a new position. During the season the dream team will be announced and we will be holding a special event at the stadium to introduce and celebrate. Each Saturday at noon a new position and players will be announced and throughout that week we will provide details on individual players. Full information can be found on our social media channels as well as on our website at jolietslammers.com/alldecadeteam.

The voting schedule is as follows:

April 18th- Voting for catcher begins.- Complete

April 25th- 12 PM voting ends for catcher.

1st base players revealed, voting begins.

May 2nd- 12 PM voting ends for 1st base.

2nd base players revealed, voting begins.

May 9th- 12 pm voting ends for 2nd base.

SS & DH players revealed, voting begins.

May 16th- 12 pm voting ends for SS & DH

3rd Base players revealed, voting begins.

May 23rd- 12 pm voting ends for 3rd base.

Outfield players revealed, voting begins.

May 30th- 12 PM voting ends for outfielders

Relief & starting pitchers revealed, voting begins.

June 6th- 12 PM voting ends for pitchers

Utility players announced & voting begins.

June 13th- 12 PM voting for utility players ends.

TBD: FULL ALL DECADE TEAM ANNOUNCED

