Slammers Explode Offensively in 11-4 Win over Tully Monsters

August 21, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers rode their hot bats to a 13-4 victory over the Joliet Tully Monsters in Friday night's City of Champions Cup game. The contest did not include much drama, as all 10 Slammers with plate appearances crossed home plate to score at least once in the win.

Designated hitter Noah Vaughan and catcher Jordan Procyshen led the charge for the Slammers. Vaughan was 3-for-5 at the dish with three RBIs, blasting a no-doubt solo home run in the fourth inning. With the blast, Vaughan tied teammate Zach Kirtley for the City of Champions Cup home run lead at six apiece. Procyshen was 2-for-5 at the dish with a towering two-run homer in the third inning. The Slammers backstop just barely missed a second home run in the fourth inning, instead settling for a double to the center field wall.

Right fielder Andrew Shaps, third baseman Tyler Plantier, and left fielder Zac Taylor contributed to the Slammers' victory as well. Shaps was 4-for-6 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Plantier was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Taylor was 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.

Will Headean pitched well enough for the Slammers to earn his third City of Champions Cup victory. The lefthander allowed three runs across five innings on the mound, although only two of the runs charged to him were earned. Headean struck out six while surrendering six hits and two walks.

Drew Peden relieved Headean effectively, allowing one run over two innings pitched. Jace Vines closed the game out for the Slammers with two shutout innings after Peden.

Center fielder Alonzo Jones had a productive day at the plate for the Tully Monsters despite the loss. He was 3-for-5 with two RBI singles. Designated hitter Manny Jefferson and right fielder Alex McKenna each recorded an RBI for the Tully Monsters as well.

The first-place Slammers improved to 14-4 in the City of Champions Cup with Friday's win, while the second-place Tully Monsters fell to 10-6 with the loss. The Slammers will play the NERDS Herd on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. in their next City of Champions Cup contest, while the Tully Monsters will play the Chicago Deep Dish on Saturday at 1:05 p.m.

Game Recap:

Runs Hits Errors Left on Base

Joliet Slammers 13 16 1 12

Joliet Tully Monsters 4 11 1 11

WP - Will Headean (3-1)

LP - Taylor Bloye (3-2)

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Noah Vaughan (3-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R)

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 21, 2020

Slammers Explode Offensively in 11-4 Win over Tully Monsters - Joliet Slammers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.