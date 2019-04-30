Slammers Announce Coal City Game & Caravan

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are excited to announce a spring training game will be held at Coal City High School on Sunday, May 5th at 2pm. The Slammers will play division rival Windy City ThunderBolts. Fans can watch the game for FREE. Limited bleacher seating is available. Fans are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Slammers mascot J.L. Bird will be at the game and a concession stand will be open at the school.

The Slammers will also be hosting a Slammers Caravan at the Joliet Moose Lodge on Tuesday, May 7th. Doors will open at 6pm and fans can come and meet the 2019 Slammers team, front office, and J.L. Bird. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Ballpark food will be available and admission includes a ticket to opening night. Tickets can be purchased at the door, in advance at the Slammers office, or over the phone at 815-722-2287.

Opening Night is May 9 and will feature a celebration of the team's 2018 Championship, including the presentation of Championship Rings to the team. Group tickets, ticket plans, and individual game tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit jolietslammers.com or call the Box Office at (815) 722-2287.

