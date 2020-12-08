Slammers Announce Chicago Area Native Aaron Nieckula as Manager

December 8, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





Joliet, IL - The Joliet Slammers are pleased to announce Aaron Nieckula as the new field manager of the team. Nieckula joins the Slammers after a seventeen year coaching career with the Oakland Athletics, where he began in 2004 as the hitting coach of the Kane County Cougars. He quickly moved up to become Manager of the Cougars, before later managing the Burlington Bees, Stockton Ports, Midland Rockhounds, and Vermont Lake Monsters - all in the A's farm system. Since 2015, in addition to his managerial assignments he also served as the A's Arizona Field Coordinator, where he mentored coaches and coordinated player development during the baseball offseason.

Nieckula graduated from Fenwick High School in Oak Park before attending the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. He was drafted out of the U of I in the 22nd round by the A's in 1998. He spent 4 years playing in the A's minor league system, and 1 year playing in the San Francisco Giants minor leagues before becoming a coach. He graduated from Lewis University with a Masters Degree in Organizational Leadership in 2015.

"As the Frontier League and the Slammers begin our partnership with Major League Baseball we are very excited to have someone with Aaron's experience and record in affiliated baseball join us to lead our team on the field in 2021. He is a proven winner, and a very strong developer of talent, and all of us are pleased to add him to our Slammers family," said Slammers majority owner Nick Semaca.

"I'd like to thank the entire Slammers leadership team for this opportunity, and I am eager to begin building, in collaboration with Nick, Heather, and John, a culture and standard of excellence that is heavily focused on player development while maintaining a championship mindset. I have always admired the Slammers organization and am now affiliated with one of the premier MLB Partner League teams in the country," said Nieckula.

Aaron currently resides in Yorkville with his wife and three daughters.

The Slammers have a number of specials running during the month of December. All merchandise sales during the month will result in 20% going back to United Way of Will County. Merchandise can be ordered by calling 815-722-2287 or visiting www.jolietslammers.store. Fans donating a new toy to the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet toy drive at DuPage Medical Group Field before December 16 will be entered to win a night in a suite in 2021. Fans can also earn an entry to win a night in a suite by participating in the virtual 12 Day of Christmas on the Slammers Facebook page. For more information on any of these events, call the Slammers front office at 815-722-2287. Stay tuned for more information on a virtual Meet the Manager event.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 8, 2020

Slammers Announce Chicago Area Native Aaron Nieckula as Manager - Joliet Slammers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.