Slammers Announce 2021 Schedule and Lowest Season Ticket Prices Ever

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are excited to announce that spring and warmer weather is on the way with the release of their 2021 schedule. The Slammers will open at the Windy City ThunderBolts on Thursday, May 27th, and will play their first home game at DuPage Medical Group Field on Friday, May 28th. The team will play a 96 game schedule ending Sunday, September 12th.

With the release of the schedule, the team is pleased to announce the lowest season ticket package in Slammers history. A reserved seat for all Slammers home games is just $300 and fans purchasing before April 15 will receive an additional 25% off and pay just $225. A limited quantity of seats is available. In addition to receiving a ticket for every home game, season ticket holders will also get their name or their company's name on the back of their seat. For an additional $50 per seat, fans can also add on a Season Ticket Tumbler which gets fans discounted drinks all season long, as well as 20% off in the team store.

"We understand that times are difficult for many people in and around Joliet right now so we wanted to offer an even more affordable way for families to have a safe and fun activity all summer long," said Slammers General Manager Heather Mills.

Individual tickets and more details about the 2021 schedule will be available at a later date. For more information on purchasing season tickets, contact the Box Office at (815) 722-2287.

