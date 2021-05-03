Slammers Announce 2021 Fireworks Dates and Tickets on Sale

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are excited to announce that Fireworks Fridays presented by DuPage Medical Group will return in 2021. In addition to nine Friday Fireworks shows, the Slammers will have additional shows on Saturday July 3rd, Sunday July 4th, and Sunday September 5th. Five game and 10 game fireworks ticket plans are available starting at $45. A full listing of fireworks dates with scheduled musical themes is below.

Friday May 28 (theme TBD)*^

Friday June 4 (theme TBD)^

Friday June 25 (theme TBD)^

Friday July 2 (Hamilton themed)^

Saturday July 3 (Patriotic themed)*

Sunday July 4 (Patriotic themed)^

Friday July 16 (theme TBD)^

Friday July 30 (theme TBD)*^

Friday August 13(Super Hero themed)^

Friday August 20 (Princess themed)*^

Friday September 3 (theme TBD)^

Sunday September 5 (Classic Rock)*

*included in 5 game plan

^included in 10 game plan

Other daily promotions that return in 2021 are $2 Tuesdays presented by 1340 WJOL with reserved seat tickets just $2 and Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light with discounted drink specials.

Also returning in 2021 are some of the most popular theme nights. Super Hero Night and the annual Guns 'n' Hoses game between the Joliet Police and Joliet Fire Department returns on Friday, August 13th. Several Super Heroes will be in attendance and fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite Super Hero. Princess Night returns on Friday, August 20th. Princesses will be around the stadium and fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite princess or prince.

Pet Days return on Tuesday July 13th, Sunday August 1st, and Monday September 6th. Fans can bring their pets (on a leash or in a carrier) to the Slammers game those days. Military Appreciation Day presented by DuPage Medical Group returns on Saturday, July 3rd and Friday, September 3rd. The Slammers will wear special jerseys on those nights that will be auctioned off September 3rd with proceeds benefiting a veterans charity. Scouts can spend the night on the field on Saturday, August 14th as part of the annual Scout campout.

Season tickets are still available for just $300. Individual tickets are available online and over the phone starting Monday, May 3rd. For more information on tickets and for the most up to date promotions schedule, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287. Please note that all theme nights and games are subject to change.

