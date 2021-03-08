Slammers Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are excited to announce the three coaches that will join first year Slammers manager Aaron Nieckula for the 2021 season.

Wes Anderson will act as Nieckula's pitching coach. Anderson currently serves as the Minooka High School baseball team pitching coach. He also works as the Pitching Coordinator for Mission360 and in 2020 served as the roving pitching coach for the Joliet Slammers Collegiate League.

Ben Hewett will act as Nieckula's bench coach and assistant hitting coach. Hewett runs a baseball/softball organization in Montgomery called the Illinois Hawks and trains clients full time in all aspects of the game. He previously played for the Slammers from 2011-2013, winning a championship with the team in 2011. In 2020, Hewett was named as the Slammers All-Decade Team catcher.

Madison Femia will act as Nieckula's bullpen coach and first base coach. Femia currently serves as a baseball coach at Waubonsee Community College. She also acts as an assistant coach with the 15U Hawks. Femia will be the 3rd female coach in Frontier League history, and the first full season female coach to travel with a team.

Season tickets are now available for the incredibly low price of $225 per seat. Limited quantities are available and pricing is only good through April 15. Individual tickets and more details about the 2021 schedule will be available at a later date. For more information on purchasing season tickets, contact the Box Office at (815) 722-2287 or visit jolietslammers.com.

