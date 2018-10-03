Slammers Add Wilson as Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Joliet, IL - The Joliet Slammers presented by ATI Physical Therapy are excited to announce the addition of John Wilson to the front office staff. Wilson will join the Slammers as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

John comes to the Slammers with significant, high-level experience in sports. Wilson is a graduate of Indiana State University and has worked in sports since 2004. He has spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA, Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL, Sacramento River Cats and Pawtucket Red Sox both Triple A affiliated baseball teams, and most recently served as General Manager of the Frontier League's Southern Illinois Miners.

"I'm excited for this opportunity to come to Joliet and apply my energy, passion and experience in to making the Joliet Slammers the preferred affordable family destination in the area. Our goal will be to provide superior customer service to all of our corporate partners and fans," said Wilson

Slammers owner Nick Semaca added, "We are thrilled to have someone with John's experience join our staff and look forward to what he brings to the Slammers."

