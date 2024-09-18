Slachetka Back on the Blue for CRD

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the club has signed defenseman Nolan Slachetka for the 2024-25 season.

Slachetka made his River Dragons debut last season, with 10-25-35 in 54 games. That was good enough for second in scoring among CRD defensemen last year, and his plus-41 and three game-winning goals was tops for Dragons blueliners.

Over his pro career the Joiet, IL native has 18 goals and 47 assists for 65 points in 147 games.

The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

