Skylar Diggins-Smith Drops 26 PTS on 76.9% Shooting, Racks up 4 Steals in Win (September 11, 2024)

September 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Pressure was applied by Skylar Diggins-Smith tonight on both sides of the floor

Diggins-Smith had a game-high 26 PTS and chipped in 5 AST, 4 STLS

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

