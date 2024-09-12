Skylar Diggins-Smith Drops 26 PTS on 76.9% Shooting, Racks up 4 Steals in Win (September 11, 2024)
September 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
Pressure was applied by Skylar Diggins-Smith tonight on both sides of the floor
Diggins-Smith had a game-high 26 PTS and chipped in 5 AST, 4 STLS
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
