Skylands Stadium Christmas Light Show Opens November 15

Augusta, NJ - Do you want to see some real northern lights this holiday season? Then come out to the Skylands Stadium Christmas Light Show & Village. Running on select dates and times from November 15-December 30 rain, snow or shine, Sussex County's own North Pole is a must-visit destination for families everywhere. This dazzling winter Mecca showcases a mile-long drive-through course glittering with dazzling displays and an enchanting Christmas Village full of fun-filled activities, delicious treats, memory-making photo ops and much more. Tickets cost $20 per carload and both admission to the Christmas Village and parking are free. Everybody can also save $3 by buying advance sale tickets at the box office (Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-2pm) and group packages are available. Everybody is encouraged to dress warmly to enjoy all the wintry fun!

"Our love for the holidays isn't a secret, and each year the challenge for us is to find new ways to share it via this event to as many people as possible," Skylands Stadium Vice President Mike Dorso said. "We can't wait for everybody to be blown away by our drive-through course's new displays and second tunnel. So deck the halls and come on over!"

The holiday enchantment begins right when everybody arrives at Skylands Stadium and begins journeying through a beautifully lit drive-through course brilliantly lit by over two million lights. While traveling on Sussex County's luminescent highway, everyone will be mesmerized by dazzling light displays ranging from two fully enclosed light tunnels and a wreath arch to skating bears, an elf riding a scooter, a Big Wheel and more. Following this spellbinding experience, visitors will pull up to Skylands Stadium's Christmas Village and discover the holiday festivities are just getting warmed up.

This enchanting retreat boasts a wide variety of attractions, activities and delectable goodies. Families will lose themselves in the twinkling walk-through-light fest that shines with awe-inspiring displays. Photography aficionados can take selfies and other fun photographs of themselves hanging out with Champ the polar bear who is eight feet tall! After chilling with our cuddly ambassador of holiday fun, everybody can meet Santa Claus in his workshop. Kids will witness elves hard at work getting ready for Christmas while Old Saint Nick will take photos and listen to children's holiday wishes. Don't forget being on the nice list helps!

Whether attendees are getting into the holiday spirit or are ready to feast for a long hibernation, everyone's eyes will be dazzled by the Christmas Village's assortment of delicious treats. Anybody driven by their sweet tooth is invited to take a seat at the S'mores Station and toast marshmallows over a comfortably warm fire pit. For those looking for something heartier, there will be a tantalizing selection of hot food and beverages including French bread pizza and craft beers. And if the need to feed is still there, visitors can stop by Yuengling's Ice Cream Shop and Hot Chocolate Bar and enjoy delicious ice cream and custom made hot chocolate drinks. Kids can add finishing touches to their desserts including sprinkles, marshmallows and other sweet accouterments. Meanwhile, the grownups can heat up their beverages with shots of Irish cream, sambuca and other liquors. Plus, Skylands Stadium's widely popular wheelHouse Craft Kitchen + Bar will be open as well.

For those seeking a more adventurous or romantic experience, visitors can put on a pair of skates and glide on the Pompton Sports Center's 20' x 40' outdoor skating rink. As carolers perform beloved holiday classics, Herbie the Miner will be on hand to greet families as they can play carnival games, enjoy shopping opportunities and more. Additional information can be found at http://skylandsstadium.com/christmas-light-show/.

