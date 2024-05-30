Sky Secure First Home Victory Of Season In 83-73 Win Over Sparks

May 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky defeated the Los Angeles Sparks, 83-73, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Thursday, May 30. This was the Sky's first home win of the 2024 season, bringing them to 3-3 overall, 2-2 against the Western Conference, and 1-2 at home. The Sky are now 15-30 against the Sparks all time and have won six of the last eight games between the two teams.

Marina Mabrey led the Sky in scoring with 20 points to go along with seven assists, knocking down a career-high tying six three-pointers. Elizabeth Williams recorded a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double. Her 11 rebounds are a season high. Rounding out the Sky's double-digit scorers were Dana Evans , who had a season-high 15 points and Chennedy Carter, who also recorded a season high with 14 points.

Dearica Hamby led the way for Los Angeles with a 24-point, 13-rebound double-double to go along with three assists and three steals while Kia Nurse recorded 17 points. Rickea Jackson scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 10 points and five rebounds. 2024 No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink recorded seven points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block.

Other highlights include:

Evans set a career high in a regular season game with five steals

Mabrey tied her career high for three-pointers in a game with six three-pointers

The Sky set a season-high for assists in a game with 27

Williams set a season high in a game with 11 rebounds

By recording 17 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and four blocks, Williams became the first player in WNBA history to record multiple games with 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, 4+ steals, and 4+ blocks in a single season (Across the Timeline)

Williams shot 6 of 9 (66.7%) from the field in tonight's game, becoming the first player to record at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and four blocks while shooting 65.0% from the field or better in a game in league history (Across the Timeline)

Angel Reese had her sixth consecutive game with three or more offensive rebounds, moving into second place all time for consecutive games with three or more to open a career (Yolanda Griffith holds the all-time record with 17 such games)

Los Angeles's Dearica Hamby is th2e first player in WNBA regular season history to record seven consecutive games to open a season with at least 17 points and at least nine rebounds (Across the Timeline)

NEXT UP: The Sky begin Commissioner's Cup play on Saturday, June 1 when they take on the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis. Saturday's matchup is the first of four games the Sky will play against Indiana this season. The Fever are 1-8 after their Thursday night 103-88 loss to the Seattle Storm.

The Fever's 2024 No. 1 overall pick, Caitlin Clark, leads the team in scoring with 17.6 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. Rounding out Indiana's double-digit scorers are Kelsey Mitchell (14.1), Aliyah Boston (11.0), and NaLyssa Smith (10.8).

The Sky are 28-38 all time against the Fever after going 3-1 against Indiana last season. The game is set to start at 11 a.m. CT, will be broadcast on ESPN, and can be streamed on the Marquee Sports Network App.

KEY RUNS:

The Sky went on an 18-5 run from 5:17 to 0:36 in the first quarter

The Sky outscored the Sparks 26-15 in the first quarter

The Sky went on a 21-9 run from 7:03 to 0:23 in the second quarter

The Sky outscored the Sparks 23-16 in the second quarter

The Sparks went on a 20-8 run from 4:53 to 0:05 in the third quarter

The Sparks outscored the Sparks 27-18 in the third quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sky out-assisted the Sparks 10-5 in the first quarter

The Sky assisted on all 10 of their made field goals in the first quarter

The Sparks assisted on all five of their made field goals in the first quarter

The Sky's 10 assists in the first quarter are a season-high

The Sky outscored the Sparks 24-16 in the paint in the first half

The Sky out-assisted the Sparks 18-9 in the first half

Chicago recorded five steals in the second quarter

The Sky recorded 11 stocks (steals plus blocks) in the first half, compared to the Sparks' four

The Sparks had 11 turnovers in the first half and the Sky scored 14 points off those turnovers, while the Sky had six turnovers and the Sparks scored nine points off those turnovers

The Sky out-rebounded the Sparks 18-15 in the first half

The Sky shot 51.3% from the field (20 of 39) and 50.0% from three (4 of 8) in the first half while the Sparks shot 36.7% (11 of 30) and 16.7% from deep (2 of 12)

The Sky recorded three blocks in the fourth quarter

The Sky's biggest lead was 21 points, while the Sparks' biggest lead was two points

The Sky out-blocked the Sparks 7-2

The Sky out-assisted the Sparks 27-17

Chicago assisted on 27 of their 32 made field goals, an 84.4% clip

Chicago outscored Los Angeles 23-11 off the bench

The Sky shot 7 of 19 (36.8%) from three while the Sparks shot 4 of 21 (19.1%)

The Sky recorded 13 offensive rebounds and scored nine points off of those rebounds, while the Sparks recorded seven offensive rebounds and scored 12 points off of those rebounds

The Sky are averaging 13.0 offensive rebounds this season, which ranks second in the WNBA entering Thursday

The Sky are averaging 11.0 steals per game, which ranks second in the WNBA entering Thursday

CHICAGO NOTES:

Marina Mabrey accounted for 12 of the Sky's 26 points in the first quarter (six points, six points from assists)

Mabrey accounted for 11 of the Sky's 18 points in the third quarter (nine points, two points from assists)

Mabrey made six of the Sky's seven threes in tonight's game

Mabrey shot 54.6% from beyond the arc

Chennedy Carter accounted for ten of the Sky's 26 points in the first quarter (eight points, two points created from assists)

Carter's eight points in the first quarter are a season high

Carter has scored in double figures off the bench in five straight games

Dana Evans accounted for 15 of the Sky's 23 points in the second quarter (11 points, four points from assists)

Evans' 11 points in the second quarter are a season high

Evans has scored in double figures in each of her first six games this season

Elizabeth Williams scored seven of the Sky's 18 points in the third quarter

Angel Reese and Evans recorded four points each for the Sky in the fourth quarter

LOS ANGELES NOTES:

Dearica Hamby accounted for eight of the Sparks' 15 points in the first quarter (six points, two points from assists)

Hamby scored five of the Sparks' 16 points in the second quarter

Hamby accounted for 12 of the Sparks' 27 points in the third quarter (10 points, two points from assists)

Hamby also pulled down five rebounds in the third quarter

Cameron Brink had four rebounds for the Sparks in the first quarter

Brink and Lexie Brown accounted for four out of five of the Sparks' assists in the first quarter

Kia Nurse accounted for six of the Sparks' 15 points in the first quarter

Rickea Jackson scored six of the Sparks' 15 points in the fourth quarter

Jackson had three rebounds for the Sparks in the fourth quarter

Aari McDonald and Li Yueru, who came off the bench, scored eight points for the Sparks

