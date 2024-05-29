Sky Is the Limit
May 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
On this episode of Queens of the Court, it's all about the rookies. After two weeks of games, co-hosts Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson are breaking down how each rookie fits in with their new team. The hosts discuss Angel Reese's "Welcome to the WNBA" moment, Kamilla Cardoso's upcoming WNBA debut, and more! Listen to the full episode here: https://link.chtbl.com/Queens_YT
