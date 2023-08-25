Sky Carp to Host 2nd Annual Women in Business Symposium

BELOIT - In a continuing effort to further their mission of improving the quality of lives of those in the community, the Beloit Sky Carp, in conjunction with First National Bank and Trust (FNBT), will be hosting the 2nd Annual Women in Business Symposium.

The free event, which will take place September 19 from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM, is open to the public, but does require an RSVP by September 11. Those wishing to register may visit: https://www.milb.com/beloit/events/luncheon.

The panelists feature a talented array of successful businesswomen in the Stateline area. Panelists include:

Chelsea Ballou - First National Bank and Trust

Executive Vice President, Director of Bank Operations

Ballou is currently attending Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin, Madison to earn a Certificate in Executive Leadership. She graduated from Lewis University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and earned a Masters of Business Administration degree from Cardinal Stritch University. In her personal time, Chelsea volunteers as vice president of the Nutrition Health Associates (NHA) of Rock County board, an organization dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle through education, nutrition and health services, and community resources. She also serves as president of the education commission at Our Lady of the Assumption School and board member of the Beloit Junior Golf Association. Ballou resides in Roscoe, Illinois with her husband, Pat, and their four children, William, Audrey, John, and Ava.

Regina Dunkin - Beloit City Council President

Regina was the first African American woman to be President of the Beloit City Council; Chair of the Wisconsin State Public Defender Board; and Chair of the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors. Regina serves on numerous boards and committees including Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corporation Board of Directors. Currently, she is Chair of the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors, and serving her second term as President of the Beloit City Council.

Tricia Blackwell - Director of Accounting, Fairbanks Morse Defense

Tricia Blackwell is a CPA currently working for Fairbanks Morse Defense as the Director of Accounting. She has worked in accounting related fields for over 25 years. After graduating from a local university, she went into Public Accounting at BDO Siedman. She has been with Fairbanks for over 8 years now. Prior to that, she worked in the tax department at ABC Supply. She was born and raised in Beloit, Wisconsin where she still resides with her husband and two boys. One is currently in Marine Boot Camp in San Diego and one is about to start middle school. In her free time, she likes to golf and spend time with her family. Most of her volunteer work has been related to her kids' activities but has also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and other local events.

Tami Scarpetta - Beloit Health System

Tami Scarpetta, MPA, Executive Director of Foundation, Marketing and Community Relations to our health system. She has her Master's in Public Administration and is a Certified Fundraising Executive(CFRE). Her 20 plus years of experience in the non-profit arena and organizational development brings knowledge and a wealth of ideas to Beloit Health System. Mrs. Scarpetta lives in Roscoe, Illinois with her husband Dennis, and her children, Noah and Layla.

RoseAnn Haedt - Geronimo Hospitality Group

RoseAnn is director of public relations for Geronimo Hospitality Group and Hendricks Commercial Properties, where she oversees PR initiatives for Geronimo's 30+ hospitality brands. She is a board member of the Downtown Beloit Association and serves on the events committee for the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce. RoseAnn is a Rockton, Illinois, native and lives there to today with her husband, Justin, and three kids Piper, Graham and Jack.

Heather Dobson - Corporate Contractors, Inc. (CCI)

Heather Dobson is the Director of Business & Workforce Development at Corporate Contractors, Inc. CCI is a leading general contractor headquartered in Beloit.

Heather has a background in sales and workforce development. She attended UW-Rock County before graduating from UW-Eau Claire. She serves on the Stateline Boys and Girls Club board as the Safety Committee Chair, ABC of WI Marketing and Business Development committee, and local Business and Education partnership committees. She's also active in her church council, Sunday School program, and cemetery board. Heather is from Brodhead where she lives with her husband Josh, daughter Tatum, son Zavon and 3 dogs.

Samantha Rubin - Madison Mallards General Manager

Samantha has been with the Mallards for nearly two years after spending time with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs for nearly three years. A graduate of the University of Florida, she also serves as a volunteer for Water 4 Mercy, a non-profit organization that provides schools and villages in Africa with permanent and sustainable water.

Maria Valentyn - Beloit Sky Carp - PANEL MODERATOR

Vice President, Entertainment

Valentyn, a Milwaukee area native, serves as the team's VP - Entertainment. Prior to moving back to Wisconsin in 2021, she spent the previous four years out East in marketing roles within Minor League Baseball, including the last two as Director of Sponsorship Services with the Lehigh Iron Pigs, the Phillies' AAA affiliate.

"The Beloit Sky Carp are thrilled to be partnering with, First National Bank and Trust on this event," says Sky Carp President, Zach Brockman. "This was one of our most successful events of 2022, and I'm so glad we've brought it back this year. It's a tremendous way for the broader community to see the incredible work the women in our organizations do to bring about our success."

"First National Bank and Trust is proud to be a founding partner of the ABC Supply Stadium and the exclusive bank of the Beloit Sky Carp," said David McCoy, President and CEO of FNBT. "This event recognizes contributions that women have made over the years to baseball, banking, and other industries, all in an effort to support our community family, making the Stateline area a great place to live, work, and raise our families."

