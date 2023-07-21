Sky Carp Rally Past River Bandits

BELOIT- There was no panic to the Beloit Sky Carp when they found themselves trailing 5-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Beloit, the Midwest League's top hitting team in the second half, has made a habit of coming from behind.

They did exactly that again Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium, scoring two runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to defeat the Quad Cities River Bandits 8-5.

The crowd of 2,193 enjoyed Dino Night, came away with a fleece blanket courtesy of Kwik Trip, and cheered all 14 base hits by the home team.

The comeback began in the sixth, with a two-out, two-run double by Josh Zamora to cut the lead to 5-4.

Yiddi Cappe tied the game with a double of his own in the seventh, and Jake Thompson smoked a base hit to right field to chase Cappe home and give Beloit the lead.

The Sky Carp added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth, with Cappe again coming through, this time with an RBI single.

Franklin Sanchez (2-0) picked up the win in relief, while Kyle Crigger worked the final two innings without allowing a run for his second save of the season.

The Sky Carp and River Bandits will meet again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. It'll be another fantastic night at ABC Supply Stadium, complete with an outstanding postgame fireworks show! We will also assume the Paletas de Beloit identity thanks to our friends at Avid Pallet!

