Sky Carp Finish Season with a Rain Out
September 11, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
GRAND CHUTE, WI - Due to inclement weather throughout Saturday night into Sunday, the Beloit Sky Carp 2022 season finale at Wisconsin has been cancelled.
Beloit's final two games of the season were cancelled due to rain - meaning the Sky Carp finished the campaign with a 6-5 loss on Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field.
Beloit's 62-67 record marks the franchise's best record since the Snappers finished an even 69-69 in 2018.
The Sky Carp will release their 2023 schedule tomorrow: Monday, September 12. Fans can secure their 2023 season tickets by visiting the box office or calling (608) 362-2272.
Be sure to stay up to date on all offseason happenings by visiting the Sky Carp Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.
