Sky Carp Drop Home Opener
April 12, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp's home opener featured some fan favorites and some new wrinkles Tuesday night.
The game was the first conventional home opener in ABC Supply Stadium's history. Although the Sky Carp fell 6-3 to Wisconsin, the ballpark was buzzing again for the first time since September.
The game began with full teams being lined up, World Series-style, along both lines. After the pregame pomp and circumstance, which included a rousing rendition of the National Anthem sung by Anahi Arroyo.
The teams traded runs in the first inning as fans enjoyed the video board in left field. The Sky Carp took a 2-1 lead in the second on a Tanner Allen double, scoring Will Banfield.
The rest of the game went the Timber Rattlers way, with Wisconsin scoring three runs in the third and two more in the fourth to pull away for the win.
A mist in the air and a strong breeze couldn't dampen the enthusiasm of the fans on hand, who cheered on promotions like the first Snappy Race, and stood as one during the Seventh Inning Stretch.
The Sky Carp continue their six-game homestand Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. against Wisconsin as fans can continue to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of ABC Supply Stadium.
