Sky Carp Bounce Back with Win

May 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - After a difficult start to the homestand, the first-place Beloit Sky Carp returned to their winning ways Wednesday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

On a brilliantly sunny day in front of 2,626 enthusiastic students, the Sky Carp took down the West Michigan Whitecaps 4-1.

The Sky Carp received an outstanding pitching performance from starter Jared Poland and a pair of relievers.

Poland went five-plus innings and allowed just one run on four hits. Caleb Wurster came on in relief in the sixth inning with a pair of runners on and nobody out. He got out of the jam, then hurled a scoreless seventh to keep the Whitecaps at bay.

Chandler Jozwiak came on next and mowed down West Michigan for the final two frames to earn his fifth save of the season.

Beloit trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth when the Sky Carp scored three runs on a pair of wild pitches and a sacrifice fly from Josh Zamora to make it 3-1.

Jake Thompson hit his third homer of the season, a solo shot to right field in the sixth inning to account for the final score.

The two teams will battle in game three of the homestand Thursday at 6:35 p.m. The Sky Carp's homestand will run through Sunday, with weekend temperatures expected to be in the 70's.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.