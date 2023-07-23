Sky Carp Blast Way Past River Bandits 15-7

BELOIT - Early and often. That best describes the Beloit Sky Carp offense on Sunday.

The Sky Carp scored four runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good, then kept pouring it on in a 15-7 victory over Quad Cities Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

Beloit received a number of standout performances as they pounded out 14 hits. Jorge Caballero struck the first big blow, smacking a three-run double in the second to give Beloit a 4-2 edge.

The Sky Carp led 6-4 in the sixth inning before Quad Cities put up a pair of runs to tie the game. That's when Beloit put up a six-spot to put the game out of reach. The Sky Carp plated six runs, highlighted by another three-run double, this time by Yiddi Cappe.

Jacob Berry got in the act, crushing a home run to right field to put more icing on a delicious Sunday cake.

Osiris Johnson was outstanding, going 3-for-3 with a pair of walks and four runs scored. Davis Bradshaw added three hits to the cause as well.

The Sky Carp will now embark on their longest road trip of the season, a 12-game journey that will see them take on Lake County and Dayton before returning home on Tuesday, August 8.

