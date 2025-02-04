Skinner Returned as Mayhem Make Series of Moves

February 4, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that goaltender Dysen Skinner has been returned to the team.

Skinner was called up by the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators for the second time this season on Saturday. Skinner did not get any game action during his second stint with Atlanta.

Additionally, the Mayhem have signed defenseman Hayden Ford after acquiring him from the Birmingham Bulls on January 20. Ford will join the team for their series in Pensacola this weekend.

In corresponding moves, goaltender Bailey Brkin and forward Tao Ishizuka have been placed on 14-day injured reserve.

The Mayhem are in Pensacola this weekend, and return home for Racing Night on February 21 at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

