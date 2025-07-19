Skills this Week Popped off
July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
- Sounders FC Edges San Jose in 3-2 Thriller on Saturday at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- New England Revolution Falls to Orlando City SC, 2-1 - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal Blanked, 2-0, by Chicago Fire FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Takes 1-0 Win Over Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting Ties NYCFC, 1-1 - Sporting Kansas City
- Chicago Fire FC Shuts Out CF Montréal at Stade Saputo - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Key Point Versus Top-Seeded Philadelphia Union - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville SC Moves into Second Place in Major League Soccer with 1-0 Win Over Toronto FC - Nashville SC
- Kaick and Musa Shine as FC Dallas Dominates St. Louis, 3-0 - FC Dallas
- Philadelphia Union Draws Houston Dynamo FC, 1-1 - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Secures Thrilling Comeback, Defeats New York Red Bulls, 1-5, on the Road - Inter Miami CF
- San Jose Drops Second Leg Of Heritage Cup Despite Goals From Preston Judd, Chicho Arango - San Jose Earthquakes
- Red Bulls Fall, 5-1, to Inter Miami CF at Sports Illustrated Stadium - New York Red Bulls
- New York City FC Earns 1-1 Draw Versus Sporting Kansas City - New York City FC
- Charlotte FC Earns Third Straight Victory in Atlanta - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Falls, 3-2, to Charlotte FC - Atlanta United FC
- Pep Biel and Wilfried Zaha lead CLTFC to third straight win - Charlotte FC
- MNUFC Midfielder Hoyeon Jung Suffers Season-Ending Torn ACL - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Face Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field Today at 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Minnesota United Loans Midfielder Samuel Shashoua to Birmingham Legion FC - Minnesota United FC
