Skeeters Win 2019 Freedom Division Championship and Head to Atlantic League Championship Series

September 28, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





YORK, PA - The Sugar Land Skeeters defeated the York Revolution 5-4 on Saturday night at PeoplesBank Park, clinching their third Freedom Division Championship in the last four years and the fourth all-time in the franchise's eight-year history. The Skeeters are headed to the Atlantic League Championship Series in back-to-back seasons for the first time in team history.

The Skeeters will be playing the Long Island Ducks in the best-of-five Atlantic League Championship Series, with Game 1 at 5:35 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Bethpage Ballpark on Long Island. The Ducks will, with also host Game 2 on Oct. 2, with the Skeeters hosting Game 3, as well as Games 4 and 5, if necessary, from Oct. 4-6 at Constellation Field.

Tickets for the Atlantic League Championship Series at Constellation Field are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets, calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487 or by visiting the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field. All Atlantic Championship Series games at Constellation Field will begin at 6:35 p.m.

This will mark the third meeting between the Sugar Land and Long Island in the ALCS in the last four years. The Skeeters defeated the Ducks in five games in 2018 to win their second Atlantic League Championship in franchise history. They defeated the Ducks in three games in 2016 to win their first Atlantic League Championship. Since the Skeeters joined the Atlantic League in 2012, the Ducks are the only other team in the Atlantic League to win at least two championships.

After losing Game 1 to York last Tuesday at Constellation Field, the Skeeters collected three straight victories to clinch the 2019 Freedom Division Championship.

The Skeeters have won all three postseason series under second-year manager Pete Incaviglia, who was the 2018 Atlantic League Manager of the Year. Saturday's win marked the second time the Skeeters defeated York to advance to the Atlantic League Championship Series, with the first occurring in 2014.

The Skeeters chose "Come and Take It" as their playoff theme as a tribute to the 1835 Battle of Gonzales, which was the first military engagement of the Texas Revolution.

As part of the "Come and Take It" theme, the Skeeters will have Battle of Gonzales reenactors available for photos and meet-and-greets throughout each postseason game. There will be several ticketing and other promotional specials based off significant dates from the Battle of Gonzales. Each playoff game at Constellation Field will begin at 6:35 p.m. as a tribute to the year 1835 when the Battle of Gonzales occured. Fans can also purchase all-you-can-eat tickets for the HEB Picnic Plaza for $18.35.

T-shirts modeled after the Skeeters special-edition "Come and Take It" uniforms will be available for purchase at the Buzzz Stop at Constellation Field.

All Skeeters playoff games can be streamed live on the Skeeters official YouTube (TheSLSkeeters), Facebook and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) accounts.

Visit SugarLandSkeeters.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) for all the latest team news and the latest on events to be hosted at Constellation Field.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 28, 2019

Skeeters Win 2019 Freedom Division Championship and Head to Atlantic League Championship Series - Sugar Land Skeeters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.