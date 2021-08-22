Skeeters Unable to Replicate Comeback Magic in Loss to OKC
August 22, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters fell behind early and were unable to mount a second straight comeback, losing 8-4 to the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Sunday at Constellation Field.
The Skeeters surrendered three runs in the first, one in the second and four in the third. Skeeters starter Brett Conine allowed all eight runs (five earned) through two innings of work, and received the losing decision.
Alex Bregman continued his MLB Rehab Assignment on Sunday, starting at third base and going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk, playing all nine innings.
Michael Papierski got the Skeeters on the board with an RBI single in the second inning and was followed by a sacrifice fly from Marty Costes. Robel Garcia also delivered a sacrifice fly, coming in the fifth inning, and Miguelangel Sierra had an RBI ground-rule double in the ninth.
Cristian Santana and Tony Wolters each drove in two runs for Oklahoma City on two-run doubles. Zach McKinstry also had two RBIs, with an RBI single in the second and a bases-loaded walk in the third.
Kit Scheetz, Enoli Paredes, Josh James, Riley Ferrell and Bryan Abreu allowed just one hit through the final seven innings of the game.
The loss snapped the Skeeters winning streak at five games, one win away from matching their longest streak of the season.
The Skeeters and Dodgers begin the week at 7:05 p.m. on Monday at Constellation Field. The Skeeters will turn to right-hander Peter Solomon, with the Dodgers starting right-hander Yefry Ramirez.
