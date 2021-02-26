Skeeters to Host Drive-Thru Meal Giveaway

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they'll be hosting, through The Alliance, a drive-thru good giveaway beginning at 2 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Constellation Field.

The meal giveaway will run until 2,000 meals are distributed, with food provided by Pacific Coast Tacos and Lasbela. The meal giveaway will take place in the B-Lot at Constellation Field, which can be entered from Highway 6.

The Alliance partners who helped make the event possible include State Representative Jacey Jetton (TX-26), Sugar Land City Council Member Naushad Kermally, Core Realty, JWeis Marketing, Clifton Creative, AAP Development, Inspired Events by Liz, Savant Energy, Roadrunner and Seth & Alexander.

"With the winter storm our area recently suffered and the current pandemic we are dealing with it was nice to have a few business owners come to me and say let's do something about this," Council Member Kermally said. "Jeremy Gutierrez (of Savant Energy) and Manish Seth (of Seth & Alexander) quickly went Into action and called myself and State Rep. Jacey Jetton. They and other businesses committed financially to make this possible."

Along with 2,000 meals, there will be bottled water available for distribution.

"We wish that food insecurity was not something our community had to deal with but we are happy and grateful as an organization and for Constellation Field to assist in any way possible with an event such as this," said Skeeters President Christopher Hill.

For more info on The Alliance, please visit thealliancetx.org.

