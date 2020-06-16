Skeeters to Hold Open Tryouts for Four-Team Pro Baseball League

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they'll be hosting open tryouts beginning at 10 a.m. on June 24 at Constellation Field for the four-team professional baseball league being developed by the Skeeters.

The tryouts will be run by former Major Leaguer Pete Incaviglia.

Participants must fill out a registration form and waiver in order to try out and can access those documents by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tryouts. All waivers must be submitted to Ryan Posner at [email protected] by close of business on Tuesday, June 23, as there will be no walk-up registrations accepted. The registration fee for the tryout is $100 and participants can pay today by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487. All registration fees must be paid by close of business on June 23 as well.

The Skeeters will be abiding by federal and state health guidelines for COVID-19 throughout the tryouts. Participants will receive further instructions on how to enter Constellation Field once they arrive at the stadium. People who had registered and paid for the Skeeters previously scheduled tryout in April will not need to re-register for the upcoming tryout.

The Skeeters announced last week their intent to host a four-team professional baseball league with all games played at Constellation Field from July 3-Aug. 23.

Tickets for games in the pro baseball league at Constellation Field are not yet on sale and an announcement will be made once they are available. For updates on the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

