Skeeters to Hold Blood Drives on May 4 and 5

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that Constellation Field will host blood drives on May 4 and 5 in partnership with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.

The drives will take place from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on May 4 and 5 and will be located in the Insperity Club at Constellation Field. Donations can be made by appointment only and people wishing to donate can click here to make their appointment today.

The Skeeters and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be taking an abundance of precautions to ensure the safety of all donors. All staff present will be wearing gloves and masks while taking donations, and tables in which donors will be sitting at will be disinfected in between each donor. The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be using one-time use items to collect donations during the drives and will be conducting wellness checks for its own staff as well as all donors. The Insperity Club at Constellation Field also provides an open and secure space that will ensure the ability to maintain social distancing guidelines throughout the drives.

All successful donors will receive a Gulf Coast Regional Blood center t-shirt following their donation.

Please visit the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center official website for more information on how it continues to serve the Houston community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Skeeters are currently monitoring the current COVID-19 pandemic and will make announcements regarding Opening Day and special events for 2020 once that information is available. For updates on the organization, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

