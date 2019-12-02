Skeeters to Debut Sensory-Friendly Night for Sugar Land Holiday Lights Week 3

December 2, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters are set to host the third week of Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field, featuring a sensory-friendly night, along with other themed nights featuring discounted admission for patrons dressed in ugly Christmas sweaters and as elves.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights, sweetened by Imperial Sugar, will be open from Tuesday-Sunday during Week 3, with gates open from 6-9 p.m. for Tuesday-Thursday, and Sunday. Gates will be open from 6-10 p.m. for Friday and Saturday.

Here's what's scheduled for Week 3:

Tuesday, Dec. 3, Silver Bells Night (Sponsored by Family Shield)

Seniors (55-and-older) will be able to purchase a discounted $10 admission for Sugar Land Holiday Lights.

Wednesday, Dec. 4, Santa's Cinema (Sponsored by La Subasta) and Elf Night

Come and enjoy "Elf" on our Texas-Sized Video Board. Patrons can bring lawn chairs and blankets, and enjoy the movie from the Constellation Field outfield. The movie will start at 6:45 p.m. In honor of screening "Elf," patrons attending Sugar Land Holiday Lights dressed as an elf will receive a discounted $10 admission.

Thursday, Dec. 5, Sensory-Friendly Night

This will be the inaugural Sensory-Friendly Night for Sugar Land Holiday Lights. The volume of music played around Constellation Field will be considerably lowered and a sensory-friendly safe room will be available for patrons. All kids in attendance on Dec. 5 will receive a voucher for free s' mores.

Saturday, Dec. 7, Girl Scouts Sleepover Night

The Skeeters are offering Girl Scouts an exclusive sleepover under the stars at Constellation Field. The unique experience will include a movie on our Texas-Sized Video Board, s'mores and a visit from Santa Claus. Visit sugarlandholidaylights.com for info on how to secure a spot for the event.

Sunday, Dec. 8, Ugly Sweater Night

Patrons can bring their favorite ugly Christmas sweater to Sugar Land Holiday Lights on this night and receive a discounted $10 admission.

