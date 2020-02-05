Skeeters Sign Former Major League RHP Jose A. Ramirez

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced the signing of former Major League right-hander Jose Ramirez.

Ramirez, 30, did not appear professionally during the 2019 regular season but has pitched for the Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Winter League this offseason, making three relief outings.

A native of Yaguate, Dominican Republic, Ramirez owns five seasons of Major League experience. He's had stints with the New York Yankees (2014-15), Seattle Mariners (2015) and the Atlanta Braves (2016-18).

The Yankees originally signed Ramirez as an amateur free agent in 2007 and he made his Major League debut with them on June 14, 2014, against the Oakland A's, throwing two innings of relief. He picked up his first career strikeout against two-time MLB All-Star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.

Ramirez made 11 relief appearances over two seasons with the Yankees before being traded to the Mariners in July 2015. He was then traded to the Braves following the 2015 season after making five appearances with Seattle.

Ramirez made the bulk of his big-league appearances with the Braves from 2016-18. He was 2-2 with a 3.58 ERA in 33 outings in 2016. He then went on to set career highs in appearances, ERA and strikeouts in 2017, going 2-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 137 ERA+ in 68 games, striking out 56 batters over 62 innings pitched. His 68 appearances in 2017 led the Braves. Ramirez made just seven appearances at the Major League level with the Braves in 2018.

Over his five Major League seasons, Ramirez has gone 5-9 with a 4.85 ERA in 124 games (118.2 IP).

While in the Yankees minor league system, Ramirez was named the 2010 MiLB.com Short-Season Starting Pitcher of the Year after going 6-0 with a 1.48 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) with the Gulf Coast League Yankees. He was twice named the Florida State League Player of the Week with the High-A Tampa Yankees in 2012.

