Skeeters Set up Auction to Assist in Hurricane Ida Relief

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they're holding a donation fundraiser to help those affected by Hurricane Ida by silent-auctioning select ballpark experiences.

Items up for auction include: Batting practice at Constellation Field, throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at a Skeeters game (including Insperity Club tickets), a Swatson appearance, a four-pack of Houston Astros tickets, a "Special Events Bundle" (tickets to Sugar Land Holiday Lights, Halloween Town and Boxing Event), a party suite for 25 attendees at an upcoming Skeeters game and a set of four blue Skeeters picnic chairs.

People wishing to bid on the auction items can click here. Proceeds from the auction will directly benefit the United Cajun Navy. The auction ends at 2 p.m. on Sept. 13.

The Skeeters have also set up a text-in line for people to donate. People can text 877-377-3585 to donate today.

Tickets for the rest of the Skeeters' 2021 regular season - including the Triple A Final Stretch - are on sale and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets.

