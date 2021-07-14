Skeeters Season to be Extended by 10 Games

July 14, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball today announced the addition of 10 games for all Triple A teams, including the Sugar Land Skeeters.

The additional games, which will be called the "Triple-A Final Stretch," will be played following the conclusion of the 120-game Triple A Championship Season.

The Skeeters will play at the El Paso Chihuahuas from Sept. 23-27 and will host the Round Rock Express from Sept. 29-Oct. 3 at Constellation Field. Tickets for the Triple-A Final Stretch at Constellation Field will be put on sale soon.

The Triple A West Champion will be determined by the team with the best winning percentage following the conclusion of the championship season on Sept. 21. There will be an additional prize to be determined for the Triple A West team with the best winning percentage through the Triple-A Final Stretch.

The following tiebreakers will apply to determine the Triple A West Champion as well as the Triple-A Final Stretch Champion:

1. Best regular season winning percentage.

2. Regular season head-to-head record (if three or more clubs are tied, the best winning percentage in games among the Clubs).

3. Best regular season winning percentage over the final 20 games.

4. Best regular season winning percentage over the final 21 games, etc.

Single-game Skeeters tickets are on sale through the month of July. People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.