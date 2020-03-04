Skeeters Re-Sign OF Wynton Bernard

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that they've re-signed outfielder Wynton Bernard.

Bernard, 29, joined the Skeeters in July of last season and hit .318/.353/.461 with six home runs and 36 RBIs to go with 32 stolen bases in 61 games. He went on to hit .282 with a home run and seven stolen bases (without being caught once) in nine postseason games. The seven stolen bases were a Skeeters record for a single postseason and stand as the most in Skeeters postseason history. Bernard began the 2019 season with the Chicago Cubs organization, spending time at Double-A and Triple-A levels.

Bernard's 32 stolen bases were tied for seventh in the Atlantic League. He hit .375 in the month of September as well, which was the highest of any player in the Atlantic League who appeared in at least 17 games during the month.

The San Diego Padres drafted Bernard in the 35th round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Niagara University. He spent two seasons within the Padres organization (2012-13), three with the Detroit Tigers (2014-16), one with the San Francisco Giants (2017) and two with the Cubs (2018-19). Over eight seasons at the affiliated level, Bernard has hit .285/.347/.396 with 26 homers, 192 RBIs and 171 stolen bases in 676 games. He appeared in 332 of the games in center field.

Bernard was voted a Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star in 2014 with Single-A West Michigan and was voted a Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star in 2015 with Double-A Eerie. He was also selected as a MiLB.com Organizational All-Star with the Tigers in '14 and '15. Bernard was voted Single-A West Michigan's MVP in '14, hitting .323/.394/.442 with six home runs, 47 RBIs and 45 stolen bases in 131 games.

